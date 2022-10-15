Dodging just a few downpours across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the weekend will be dry and pleasant behind a weak cold front, but expect a few downpours Saturday afternoon. The highest chance, relatively speaking, to see rain Saturday will be south and east of Orlando.

Highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday.

Most of Central Florida will be dry Sunday.

Next week, a much stronger cold front will push through the Sunshine State. After higher rain chances Tuesday, the coolest air since early spring arrives. Highs starting Wednesday will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Areas north of Orlando could dip into the upper 40s.

Tropics update:

Karl has become post-tropical. A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance for development. There are no threats to Florida or the U.S.