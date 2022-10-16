Strong cold front increases rain chances Monday, Tuesday ahead of coolest air in months

ORLANDO, Fla. – Other than a stray downpour Sunday, mainly south of Orlando, most of Central Florida will again be dry. Under mostly sunny skies, highs climb into the upper 80s. Expect more clouds and a higher chance of rain Monday ahead of a strong cold front. The bulk of the rain should hold off until After lunch, but don’t be surprised if a few shower sneak in during the morning. Highs Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Rain chances continue into the first part of Tuesday before cooler, drier air push in by Tuesday evening. By Wednesday morning, Central Florida will be waking up the coolest temperatures since early spring.

Wednesday morning

Pleasant weather continues through the upcoming weekend with highs gradually warming back toward the lower 80s by Saturday. Slight rain chances return next Sunday, but most of the week ahead beyond Tuesday looks dry and sunny.

This could be the start of the dry season in the Sunshine State.

Tropics update:

No new development is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next five days.