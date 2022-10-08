Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 13 strengthened into Tropical Storm Julia on Friday. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Julia was located 80 miles east of Isla De Providencia Columbia. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving west at 18 mph.

Julia is expected to become a hurricane later Saturday.

A hurricane warning is in effect for San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina Island, Columbia. The warning is also in effect in Nicaragua from Bluefields to Puerto Cabezas.

Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides will be possible from the heavy rain expected over Central America through the weekend.

There is nothing else brewing in the Atlantic behind Julia at this time.

A rare, late-season plume of Saharan Dust has just emerged off of Africa. This will help to deter tropical development in this part of the world.

Saharan dust

Typically by October, the Cabo Verde season, where storms develop near Africa and make the trans-Atlantic trip across the ocean, shuts off anyway. This Saharan Air Layer as it’s known will help the process along with its dry and stable air.

At this point the in the hurricane season, development typically occurs in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico or off of the southeast coast of the U.S.

Hurricane season runs through November.

