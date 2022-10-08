Sunny, pleasant weather continues across Central Florida

Sunshine will continue to dominate Central Florida skies over the weekend. Highs top out in the mid 80s. Expect a few extra passing clouds Sunday, but sunshine will remain out in full force with highs again in the mid 80s. Slight rain chances come back Monday before increasing through the middle of the week.

ORLANDO, Fla – Sunshine will continue to dominate Central Florida skies over the weekend. Highs top out in the mid 80s. Expect a few extra passing clouds Sunday, but sunshine will remain out in full force with highs again in the mid 80s.

Slight rain chances come back Monday before increasing through the middle of the week.

Water levels continue to rise, however, along most spots on the St. Johns. The crest, or highest point, still hasn’t occurred on most locations along the St. Johns post Hurricane Ian.

Beach Forecast:

Mostly sunny skies continue. Watch for hazardous beach conditions in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Tropics update:

Tropical Storm Julia formed in the Caribbean Friday. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend. It is expected to make landfall in Central America Sunday.

There are no threats to Florida or the U.S.

