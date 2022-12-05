Man accused of shooting, killing Titusville motel owner now in jail

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of shooting and killing a Titusville motel owner has been booked into jail.

Records show Wade Field, 31, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting on Nov. 16.

According to Titusville police, Daniel Wade, 64, was the owner of the Siesta Motel on South Washington Avenue. Field shot Daniel Wade and then tried to shoot another worker before his gun jammed, according to police.

Mark Wade — the slain owner’s brother — told News 6 that the gunman had been a guest staying in Room No. 3 since June, and Daniel Wade couldn’t have been nicer to him. He said that his brother threw the now-suspected killer a birthday party the week prior to the shooting.

Titusville police released the identity Thursday of the 64-year-old motel owner who investigators say was shot and killed Wednesday by a man who was staying there.

“Danny found out that he didn’t have any family here to celebrate his birthday, and so Danny and wife, Mimi, fixed him a birthday cake and got some of the other guests together and had him a birthday party, and he was so appreciative,” Mark Wade said.

After the shooting, police said Field ran from the motel and was eventually found on Forest Road, where he opened fire, which led to an officer firing toward him.

Several witnesses said the suspect then shot himself in the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Field faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder and attempted murder.

