Police ID Titusville motel owner killed in shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police released the identity Thursday of the 64-year-old motel owner who investigators say was shot and killed Wednesday by a man who was staying there.

Police said Daniel Wade, of Titusville, was shot just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said the gunman, who had been staying at the Siesta Motel on South Washington Avenue, shot Wade and then tried to shoot a female employee, but his gun jammed.

Investigators said the gunman ran but was located on Forest Road, where they tried to detain him. The man opened fire, which led to an officer returning fire, records show.

Several witnesses said the suspect then shot himself in the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet released the accused killer’s name.

