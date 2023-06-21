Titusville pharmacist accused of dealing in illicit narcotics

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Brevard County pharmacist has been indicted on charges of trafficking in controlled substances, according to court records.

The indictment shows that 46-year-old Basil Samir Itani — owner of Itani Family Pharmacy in Titusville — was discovered to have been dealing in substances like oxycodone and methadone at least six times between January and April.

Itani previously received penalties in 2019 after one of his employees failed to maintain a daily log for the business and was caught filling prescriptions when his license had expired years beforehand, an administrative complaint states.

During a first appearance on Tuesday, Itani pleaded not guilty. He was released on the conditions that he undergoes drug testing, surrenders his passport and refrains from keeping firearms in his home, court records say.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

A jury trial in Itani’s case is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.

No information was provided about how Itani distributed the substances or whether the drug trafficking was connected to his pharmacy.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: