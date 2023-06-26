Video catches wrong-way driver on Titusville highway narrowly avoiding collisions

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – At 11 a.m. Sunday, Paul Siverson spotted a driver on the 405, the highway connecting Titusville to Kennedy Space Center, going the wrong way.

“There he goes in the wrong direction,” Siverson is heard in his recording.

Capturing the driver narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic, Siverson shared his video with News 6 and on Facebook where other people who were on the road at the same time commented they think the driver may have suffered a medical episode.

Titusville police said the investigation is in the hands of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

On Monday, News 6 called a spokesperson and asked the records department for its report of the incident but didn’t hear back.

So why the driver was on the wrong side of the road and how he finally came to a stop remains unconfirmed.

Cyrus Davis said he was one of the drivers who had to get out of the way.

“A car was looking like it was kind of coming towards me but I kind of didn’t believe it at first. I was like, “Oh, OK. That’s kind of weird,’” he recalled.

Later, Davis said he saw the driver pulled over finally near Barna Avenue.

“You know, both of us going 60 mph, that’s 120 mph of force,” he said. “That could have easily been probably fatal for both of us so I’m glad that nobody was actually hurt.”

Also in Brevard County over the weekend, the Florida Highway Patrol said a wrong-way crash near West Melbourne killed an 8-year-old boy and hurt four others including two girls ages 6 and 1.

Investigators have not said if either of the wrong-way drivers will face charges.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: