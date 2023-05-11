Wrong-way detection system may be used on more Central Florida highways

A wrong-way driver caused a crash Monday morning on State Road 408 in Orange County, according to the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida Expressway Authority is expected Thursday to vote on a plan to expand its wrong-way driver detection system.

Currently, 55 ramps on the agency’s highways are equipped with technology that alerts authorities and triggers warning signs when someone is driving the wrong way.

The authority’s board is expected to approve $675,000 to add the warning system to 30 more ramps.

Several highways would be impacted by the funding, including state roads 408, 417, 429 and 528.

Check back for updates.