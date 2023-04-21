71º

VIDEO: Utah trooper hailed as hero for ramming wrong-way driver

Both drivers avoid serious injuries

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

SANDY, Utah – A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is being called a hero after putting himself in harm’s way to stop a wrong-way driver.

According to KSL.com, UHP Sgt. Chad McCoy was on his way home after finishing a shift when he noticed a driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 80, coming at him full speed.

With just seconds to make a decision, McCoy said he slowed to 15 mph and intentionally crashed into the driver in order to stop him.

McCoy and the wrong-way driver were reportedly both able to walk away without serious injuries.

