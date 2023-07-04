‘Trying to figure out what happened:’ Tenants wait for answers in double homicide at Titusville apartment

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – There are still lots of questions about how two men died in front of an apartment building Monday, according to Titusville police.

Officers says they were called to the Sandalwood Apartments on Knox McRae Drive around 3 p.m. after witnesses heard gunshots.

The day after the shooting, one tenant said she’d never seen the unidentified men before.

“Kind of scared, you know, trying to figure out what happened,” Chaselynn True said.

True and other neighbors said they have no idea what led to police reporting the men were shot and killed in their parking lot – one inside a car and the other lying just outside.

Police at the apartments told dispatchers both were dead on scene.

“Two Hispanic males, both with gunshot wounds,” one first responder said.

“They’re both signal 7 [deceased],” said another.

Tuesday, police said they were still trying to notify the families of those men before releasing their names.

Police also reported there are still no suspects in custody.

True said she’s worried about safety now.

“It definitely makes me want to move when our lease is up,” the tenant said. “Maybe they were like, trying to run from somebody and they tried to run back here thinking they could get away and got caught and ended up dead,” she speculated.

