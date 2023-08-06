Police investigate shooting at Titusville apartment complex

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – One person was shot on Saturday evening at an apartment complex, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Officers said the person was shot at the Emerald Place Apartments located at 1040 Tree Lane.

Officials did not release the condition of the victim or any other information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

