Police investigate shooting at Titusville apartment complex

Shooting happened at the Emerald Place Apartments at 1040 Tree Lane

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Titusville, Brevard County, Shooting
Police lights at a crime scene.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – One person was shot on Saturday evening at an apartment complex, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Officers said the person was shot at the Emerald Place Apartments located at 1040 Tree Lane.

Officials did not release the condition of the victim or any other information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

