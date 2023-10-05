BurgerRobs in Titusville risks going out of business if city doesn’t grant permit

Judging by how frequently drivers honked in support of demonstrators Thursday, the popularity of the local BurgerRobs restaurant was apparent. Owner of BurgerRobs, Rob Buffaloe, said if he doesn’t get the permit he’s asking for to move his restaurant downtown to a bigger location, he could go out of business.

“It is pretty dire,” Buffaloe said outside of city hall.

For three years, Buffaloe said business has been booming so much at his South Hopkins Avenue store that it was time to expand — if only Titusville wasn’t holding up the permit process.

Since August, Buffaloe said the city continues asking him to submit more information.

In the meantime, his contractors can’t install his new restaurant’s equipment.

“Our contractors have been in business and installing restaurant equipment for over 20 years, and they’ve never seen anything like the delays that they’re getting from city hall,” Buffaloe said.

With those delays, Buffaloe said he’s paying double in rent.

“We’re paying for our current location, and we’re paying for the downtown location that we want,” he said. “On top of that, we also have loans that we took out to take on that new restaurant. And if the city doesn’t help us get open, I could lose everything.”

So could his employees.

News 6 called and emailed the building department Thursday but got no response.

Buffaloe said if Titusville won’t finally approve his permit, he’ll consider relocating to another part of Brevard County.

“We 100% will, but we want to be committed to our fans here in Titusville and make sure that we get open here first,” he said.

Buffaloe said he’s going to continue demonstrating every day until the city gives him his permit.

In 2022, Buffaloe, who grew up in Texas, donated BurgerRobs sales revenue to the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

