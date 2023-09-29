Titusville police officer crashes into garage

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville police officer who was responding to a call for service crashed into a garage early Friday, according to the department.

The officer crashed at 5:30 a.m. into the garage of a residence in the 3000 block of Zaharias Place while responding to an in-progress domestic violence call, police said.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was recovering at home at last check, according to a statement from Titusville police.

A investigation into the crash is ongoing.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details were shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: