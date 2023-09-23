Orlando woman dies after being struck crossing Colonial Drive in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old Orlando woman died after she was struck by an SUV while crossing East Colonial Drive in Orange County on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. in westbound lanes, approaching Belvedere Road, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the woman was crossing Colonial from the median in a northerly direction, not in a marked crosswalk, when she entered the direct path of an SUV traveling west in the outside lane. The front right of the vehicle struck the woman, who was hospitalized and later pronounced dead, the report states.

The SUV driver, a 78-year-old Orlando man, was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene.

FHP is still investigating.

No other details were shared.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

