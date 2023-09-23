Traffic blocked on Interstate 4 in Osceola County following fatal crash

Traffic along Interstate 4 following deadly crash on Friday night

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A fatal crash in Osceola County on Friday caused traffic backups on Interstate 4 as lanes were blocked off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around mile marker 65 on Interstate 4 around 10 p.m., causing roadblocks for both the eastbound and westbound lanes, troopers said.

FHP reported that at least one person died in the crash, though no details were provided about the cause of the crash or any other potential injuries involved.

No additional information is available at this time.

