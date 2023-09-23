72º
Traffic blocked on Interstate 4 in Osceola County following fatal crash

Crash happened near mile marker 65, troopers said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A fatal crash in Osceola County on Friday caused traffic backups on Interstate 4 as lanes were blocked off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around mile marker 65 on Interstate 4 around 10 p.m., causing roadblocks for both the eastbound and westbound lanes, troopers said.

FHP reported that at least one person died in the crash, though no details were provided about the cause of the crash or any other potential injuries involved.

No additional information is available at this time.

