Motorcyclist killed in crash with Brevard bus near West Melbourne school

A fatal crash is under investigation outside a West Melbourne school.

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash with a Brevard Public Schools bus outside a West Melbourne school, but no students were injured, officials said.

West Melbourne police said the crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Wingate Boulevard near the bus drop-off loop at Central Middle School.

Details about the crash, including information about the victim, were not immediately known.

Brevard Public Schools did not specify how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Officials said no one on the bus was injured.

The students were transferred to another school bus, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

