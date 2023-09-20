‘Whole world just stopped:’ Friend mourns man killed in Orlando hit-and-run crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – The loved ones of 19-year-old Latrell Anderson are trying to cope with his death — including his best friend, Sanae Knowles.

Anderson was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Edgewater Drive in Orlando.

Knowles still can’t believe this happened.

She had known Anderson for 10 years; both were raised in the Bahamas and were inseparable after meeting.

“He was someone that I spoke to every day, multiple times a day,” Knowles said.

She said Anderson was a Valencia College student and an aspiring nurse.

“He thought of helping people more than himself,” Knowles said.

Sunday, she received an unexpected phone call from her cousin.

“She said Latrell is dead,” Knowles said.

Her first reaction was, “No.”

“I texted him because I thought it only could’ve been a joke,” Knowles said.

Knowles knew for sure when she never received a text back.

“We literally planned everything that could possibly happen, that we would have to eventually support each other for, but it was never the thought or the idea of losing one another,” Knowles said.

News 6 obtained surveillance video that shows the moments leading up to Anderson’s death.

Early that morning, an SUV was driving north on Edgewater Drive near Hambleton Avenue.

It swerved off the road and slammed into the Henao Contemporary Center. There appeared to have been an event happening at the time.

The SUV then spun toward a group of people and struck a pole.

That’s when it hit Anderson. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver and passengers ran from the scene. The hit-and-run driver was later identified as 20-year-old Alexis Lima.

Lima was arrested and is now facing multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

“Running away after you’ve injured somebody is not something I could see anybody doing,” Knowles said,

A woman who was inside the building at the time of the crash was struck by debris. She suffered minor injuries.

News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts spoke with her over the phone. She said she is thankful to be alive but broken up about what happened to Anderson.

