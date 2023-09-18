2nd man arrested in neo-Nazi banner display over I-4 near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A second man has been arrested in Florida, accused of hanging racist banners and swastika flags over Interstate 4 earlier this year.

Anthony Altick, 36, was arrested Sunday by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Altick faces a charge of criminal mischief in the June 10 incident, where the suspects were accused of hanging banners along a fence on Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge, overlooking I-4 just north of the Disney area, without receiving written permission.

The FDLE says the banners included swastika flags and racist messages.

Earlier this month, Jason Brown, 48, was arrested in Brevard County in the same incident.

The FDLE says it has two outstanding arrest warrants for out-of-state suspects.

The culprits are all being charged under House Bill 269, which was signed into law earlier this year.

The law prohibits people from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure or property without permission. The provision was one of several aimed at people or groups who were making hateful displays or harassing people because of their religion or ethnicity.

