15-year-old seriously hurt in Marion hit-and-run crash while walking dog

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Marion County earlier this month, prompting a search for the driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said the crash happened along State Road 40 — less than a mile west of Southwest 185th Avenue Road — around 10:05 p.m. on Sept. 11 while the teen was walking with her dog.

A car had been traveling east along SR-40 while the teen was walking west on the shoulder, but the car struck her as it passed by, the release shows.

While the car stopped briefly, the driver ultimately left the scene without giving the girl any information or medical attention, troopers said.

FHP told News 6 on Friday that investigators believe the car may have been a 2018-2024 GMC Terrain with a missing right-side mirror. The vehicle may also have damage to its right side and is believed to be “dark in color.”

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved in the crash is urged to contact the FHP Communications Center at 1-800-387-1290 or any local Crime Stoppers.

