Pedestrian fatally struck crossing I-4 in Osceola County, FHP says

Crash occurred at mile marker 65

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

FHP (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old man died after being struck Friday night by an SUV while attempting to cross Interstate 4 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at mile marker 65 as the man — who troopers said was from Fieldon, Illinois — had just crossed I-4 eastbound and the median to enter westbound lanes, an FHP report describes.

The man came to be in the direct path of an SUV, troopers said, and the front of the vehicle struck him. He was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, the report states.

FHP is still investigating. The SUV’s driver, a 27-year-old New Jersey man, was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, troopers said.

No other details were shared.

