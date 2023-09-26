1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle wreck on Sand Lake Road in Orange County

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and another person was injured Tuesday morning in a crash on Sand Lake Road in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. near Sand Lake Pointe Loop.

According to troopers, the crash involved a 2013 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2023 Honda Accord.

One of the drivers, a 20-year-old Orlando man, died in the crash, and a passenger, a 22-year-old, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, the FHP said.

The other driver, a 21-year-old Orlando man, was not taken to a hospital and remained at the scene, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Sky 6 video showed two vehicles off the road.

Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: