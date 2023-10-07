24-year-old man faces charges after road rage incident in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was stabbed after he followed another driver and punched him in a “road rage incident” in a Walmart parking lot Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Blist Rogers, 24, followed a vehicle into the Walmart parking lot on State Road 415 in Deltona around 2:06 p.m.

The Rogers approached the other vehicle, opened its door and attempted to grad a phone from the driver’s hands, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Cold front arrives soon, bringing fall-like temperatures to Central Florida | 1 killed, 2 hurt in crash that shut down Interstate 4 in Osceola County, FHP says | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said Rogers also punched the victim in the face several times.

According to the release, the victim grabbed a “small knife for protection” and stabbed Rogers one time on his forearm.

Rogers sustained a one-inch puncture wound and was transported to a local hospital, deputies said.

The victim fled the area, but was later contacted by deputies and gave his statement.

Rogers was arrested and faces charges of burglary with battery and robbery by sudden snatching. Rogers will be taken to the Seminole County jail when he is released from the hospital, deputies said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: