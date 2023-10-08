Florida man faces charges after fleeing deputies, attempting to carjack driver

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala man faces charges after deputies said he fled from a traffic stop in a neighboring county and later attempted to carjack another driver on Friday evening.

According to a news release, deputies initiated a traffic stop in the area of Highway 486 and Highway 491 in Citrus County, but the driver – later identified as s 23-year-old William Lindo II, fled westbound on Highway 486.

Citrus County deputies said they deployed tire deflation devices near the intersection of Highway 486 and Donovan Avenue in an attempt to stop Lindo.

“The tire deflation devices were effective, but Lindo decided to turn off all of his vehicle lights in an attempt to evade law enforcement. Lindo then turned onto Turkey Oak Drive and fled on foot,” the release read in part.

A K-9 deputy continued to pursue Lindo on foot with ground units and the air unit responded to the area to set up a perimeter, deputies said.

Lindo tried to carjack a driver near the 8000 block of Crystal Street, but was unsuccessful, resulting in him exiting the victim’s vehicle and running off again.

Later, deputies were able to catch up and apprehend Lindo, according to the release.

Deputies said after a K-9 alert on Lindo’s vehicle, a search was conducted where two clear plastic bags containing approximately 25.33 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for fentanyl. Deputies also located 28.5 grams of cannabis inside of the vehicle.

“Lindo not only put himself at risk last night, but countless citizens along the way,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “I am incredibly proud of my team for apprehending this reckless individual and thankful no one was harmed.”

Lindo faces charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cannabis, burglary with battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, resisting without violence and attaching a tag not assigned to a vehicle.

He is being held at the Citrus County jail on a $61,000 bond, according to the release.

