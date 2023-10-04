76º
Want to star in a tourism campaign? Marion County holds casting call

Casting call takes place Oct. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

TV production (Pixabay)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County is hosting a casting call Wednesday for a new tourism campaign that highlights the area as a vacation destination.

Open casting is set for Oct. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau at 109 W. Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala.

The bureau is looking for families, singles and couples of all ages to represent its audiences.

If you’re interested, there is no experience necessary but you should be open to activities like kayaking, horseback riding and zip lining.

There will be temporary parking available in the OMCVCB lot, but a pass is needed.

Click here to fill out the casting call survey.

