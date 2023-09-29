4 children hospitalized after school bus overturns in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Four children were taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon after a school bus crashed in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said that the bus was driving west along County Road 464 shortly after 3 p.m. when traffic ahead reportedly came to an “abrupt stop.”

To avoid a crash, the bus driver — a 62-year-old Ocala woman — steered the bus onto a grassy area off the road, which caused the bus to overturn onto its left side, the release shows.

Troopers said that 18 children were on the bus at the time, and four of those children were taken to Advent Health of Ocala after the crash.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

