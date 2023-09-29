82º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in Port Orange crash

Wreck happened in 3700 block of Nova Road

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Port Orange, Traffic, Volusia County
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash with an SUV, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

The wreck happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Nova Road.

According to police, the crash involved an SUV.

The motorcyclist’s name and age have not been released.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Orange Police Department’s traffic homicide investigator Michael Garay at 386-506-5838.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email