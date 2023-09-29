Motorcyclist killed in Port Orange crash

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash with an SUV, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

The wreck happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Nova Road.

According to police, the crash involved an SUV.

The motorcyclist’s name and age have not been released.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Orange Police Department’s traffic homicide investigator Michael Garay at 386-506-5838.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: