5 dead, 2 seriously injured after Florida crash between vehicle and train

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Five people are dead and two are seriously injured after a train slammed into an SUV in Plant City on Saturday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister held a press conference near the scene of the crash, describing the “carnage” that law enforcement and rescue officials saw when they arrived.

Deputies said the SUV “flipped violently several times before its landed a distance from this crossing,” sometime around 6:45 p.m.

Driver and front passenger taken to local hospital in critical condition after being pulled from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, deputies said.

Chronister said the other five passengers in the vehicle were killed after being violently ejected.

According to Chronister, there were four males and three females involved in the crash and “some of them were children.”

Deputies said they are still investigating the relationship between the seven people in the vehicle.

“I think anyone who goes and sees the carnage that’s been created, whenever you compound that with the fact that some children lost their life here. Maybe an entire family lost their life here tonight,” Chronister said. “We are all visibly shaken. We are all rattled at our core tonight after witnessing what happened here tonight.”

