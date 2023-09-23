Nearly 14-foot-long gator found at Florida waterway where body was discovered

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was killed in Pinellas County on Friday after the body of a dead adult was found in a nearby waterway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that around 1:50 p.m., they responded to the area of 134th Avenue North and 121st Street North in unincorporated Largo after the body was reported.

During the investigation, an alligator spanning 13 feet, 8.5 inches long was discovered in the waterway, leading crews to humanely kill and remove the animal, deputies added.

In a release, investigators announced that the remains of the body were recovered from the waterway by the sheriff’s office’s dive team.

The body is set to be autopsied to determine the cause of death, the release shows.

No information has been provided at this time about the identity of the body.

Residents with concerns about an alligator are urged to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

