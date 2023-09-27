WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve attends uniform dedication for Florida trooper killed in Orlando crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A uniform dedication ceremony Wednesday will honor the life of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who died four years ago in an Orlando crash.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Tracy Vickers died on Sept. 27, 2019, in a crash in Orlando. Vickers was driving on State Road 408 near Conway Road around 5:50 a.m. when his patrol car struck the back of a construction vehicle. Vickers died of his injuries.

Vickers, a U.S. Navy veteran, had served with the Florida Highway Patrol for four years. He is survived by his fiancée and other family members and is proudly remembered by his law enforcement family.

Four years later, Mission BBQ, a proud supporter of military members, veterans and first responders will dedicate a Florida Highway Patrol uniform in honor of Vickers and place a dedication on the wall inside the restaurant.

As a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, I am proud to bring you this livestream as we honor the life of Vickers.

Watch the dedication live at the top of this story starting at 11 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: