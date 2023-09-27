79º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve attends uniform dedication for Florida trooper killed in Orlando crash

Florida trooper killed in Orlando crash honored with uniform dedication | Sgt. Tracy Vickers died in September 2019

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Florida, Florida Highway Patrol

ORLANDO, Fla. – A uniform dedication ceremony Wednesday will honor the life of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who died four years ago in an Orlando crash.

Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Tracy Vickers died on Sept. 27, 2019, in a crash in Orlando. Vickers was driving on State Road 408 near Conway Road around 5:50 a.m. when his patrol car struck the back of a construction vehicle. Vickers died of his injuries.

Vickers, a U.S. Navy veteran, had served with the Florida Highway Patrol for four years. He is survived by his fiancée and other family members and is proudly remembered by his law enforcement family.

Four years later, Mission BBQ, a proud supporter of military members, veterans and first responders will dedicate a Florida Highway Patrol uniform in honor of Vickers and place a dedication on the wall inside the restaurant.

As a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, I am proud to bring you this livestream as we honor the life of Vickers.

Watch the dedication live at the top of this story starting at 11 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email