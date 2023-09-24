Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV on I-95 in Flagler County, FHP says.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man riding a motorcycle through Flagler County on Interstate 95 was killed upon crashing into an SUV early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 2:10 a.m. at mile marker 282, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was traveling behind the SUV, with both vehicles heading northbound in the right travel lane. The motorcycle struck the rear of the SUV and the man riding it was thrown off, the report states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The two occupants of the SUV — a 22-year-old Palm Coast man in the driver’s seat and a 21-year-old Alabama woman as passenger — were not injured in the crash, according to FHP.

Aside from how troopers said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet in the wreck, no further details about him or the crash had been shared at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

