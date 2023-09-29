‘Medical episode’ leads to crash into utility pole in Daytona Beach Shores

Crash scene in the 3100 block of South Atlantic Avenue of Daytona Beach Shores

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A “medical episode” prompted a crash in Daytona Beach Shores on Friday afternoon, according to the local Department of Public Safety.

In a release, DPS officials said the incident involved a car crashing into a utility pole along the 3100 block of South Atlantic Avenue.

Drivers said the driver experienced the medical episode prior to the crash, though she was treated at the scene before being taken to the Halifax Medical Center, the release shows.

City officials added that there “may be interruption of some utilities for a short time” as a result of the crash, though officers were expected to have cleared the scene by 6 p.m.

No additional information was provided, including whether there were any other injuries resulting from the crash.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: