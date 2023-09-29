Deputies ID woman whose body was found in Daytona Beach in 1990

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman whose body was found in 1990 in the woods in Daytona Beach has been identified, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that through the use of forensic genetic genealogy, the victim was identified as Roberta “Bobbie” Lynn Weber, who would have been 32 years old when her body was discovered.

Deputies said someone using a trail near Clyde Morris Boulevard found the woman’s body on April 23, 1990. No clothing or personal items were found.

Her DNA was entered into a national database, but there were no matches at the time.

The sheriff’s office’s Major Case Unit worked with Othram Laboratories, a forensic genetic genealogy lab in Texas, and the medical examiner’s office this year to submit her DNA samples for analysis.

“Several weeks later, Othram Labs advised they’d reconstructed the victim’s family tree using data from public genealogical sites. That family tree included the identity of a Missouri woman, likely the victim’s sister,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Detectives contacted the victim’s sister in Missouri who said she hadn’t seen her sister since 1989 when Weber divorced her husband and disappeared. The victim’s sister said she believed Weber was dead or living in California.

Three of the victim’s children also confirmed they had not seen their mother since 1989.

Officials said the victim’s sister and the victim’s daughter provided DNA samples, which matched Weber.

Anyone with information that can help lead to an arrest is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 386-254-1537 or email ColdCaseUnitTips@volusiasheriff.gov.

