Woman seen dragged, dumped on Orlando road identified; police search for suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police have identified the body of a woman seen dragged and dumped along a road in Orlando in June.

Orlando police on Monday identified the woman as Felicia Gaud, 34.

Police said Gaud was found dead on June 20 in the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard. Police said Gaud was seen being dragged by a man, who dumped her along the side of the road.

Police posted a sketch of Gaud and pictures of jewelry she was wearing in hopes of identifying her, but they still need help to find the man who dumped her body.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information.