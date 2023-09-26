Marion deputies search for ‘pervert’ who pulled down pants at Circle K

Images of suspect and his vehicle taken at Circle K on Sept. 17

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies announced that they are searching for a “pervert” seen taking down his pants at a Circle K convenience store earlier this month.

In a release, deputies said that a man drove to a Circle K at 4605 S.E. Maricamp Road around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was seen in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, deputies added.

According to the release, the man entered to the store and asked the cashier for cigarettes, though while she turned around to grab them, he pulled his pants down and exposed his genitals to her.

The man then claimed to forget his ID before pulling his pants back up and leaving the store, the release shows.

Now, deputies are urging members of the public to help identify the man seen in the photos “before he exposes himself to someone else.”

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call (352) 732-9111 or make an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867. Tips left with Crime Stoppers that help lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

