Trooper Steve On Patrol checks out traffic delays on Maitland Boulevard

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

MAITLAND, Fla. – Since we started Trooper Steve on Patrol, I have been able to find hot spots -- places where I never knew there were significant traffic delays.

About a month ago, I was cruising west along Maitland Boulevard approaching I-4 and the traffic was at a standstill. No crashes, no issues, just a bunch a people and an entrance ramp.

So it was no surprise when I saw a complaint about it in my email.

On Wednesday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol, Results-1 headed to that area to see if there is a solution.

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

