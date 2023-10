ORLANDO, Fla. – Meteorologist Candace Campos is no stranger to the WKMG-TV News 6 team as she has served in numerous roles and comes with a wealth of knowledge.

What you may have noticed Monday morning is that she is now part of the News 6 morning team as your new morning meteorologist.

The move comes with a lot of questions about Candace, her experience and the morning team, which we discussed.

Check back later to watch the conversation in the video player above.