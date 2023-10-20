Trooper Steve examines roundabout on Wickham Road in Viera

VIERA, Fla. – Traffic circles — or roundabouts — are a thing here in Central Florida.

Recently, we visited DeLand and we were able to see how drivers respond to this traffic-control device.

On Friday, I went out to Brevard County, in the community of Viera, at the request of viewer Peggy, who said we should investigate driving patterns along Wickham Road, near the hospital.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Check out a video recap in the media player below:

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: