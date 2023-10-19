79º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Trooper Steve visits Florida traffic safety campaign aimed at helping visually impaired

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol, Traffic
Trooper Steve makes pop-up visit to Cranes Roost Park on Friday, June 30, 2023 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Traffic safety campaigns occur in our area throughout the year. We have seen Florida Move Over awareness, pedestrian and bicycle safety, even strong DUI enforcement measures.

Trooper Steve on Patrol will attend a very interesting safety campaign and that is for our visually impaired.

Aimed at promoting accessibility for those living with visual loss as well as raising awareness of white cane law, which is covered by Florida statute 316.1301, the event will also cover pedestrian safety. Mobility specialists and volunteers will be out today to provide safety instructions and lead participants on a walk so they can see first-hand what it’s like.

Today’s stream will take place over at “Lighthouse Works” in Orlando and participants will be blindfolded and escorted across the roadway to get a first-hand experience and to raise awareness so we can all commute safely.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email