WATCH LIVE: Keynote speaker for Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s Night of Hope shares story with Trooper Steve

ORLANDO, Fla. – For me, being involved in our community and being a productive citizen is more than just giving you a quality traffic report and hoping you can get to and from wherever you’re going safely. It’s about taking your trust and representing our diverse community.

Not everything I’m involved with outside of the morning news is first-responder driven. I’ve had the blessing of being involved in several other organizations that are either involved in our school districts or the medical field.

Today’s 11 a.m. stream is about introducing you to a special young lady who is involved with an organization that I have had the privilege of representing over the past four years.

The Central Florida chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation is an organization that is constantly fundraising in order to support all of their current and future patients. Over the years, we have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars that go toward critical support and research for these individuals.

Today, I will be joined by Charleigh McMullen, 15, of Lakeland to share her story. She is our keynote speaker for this Saturday’s Night of Hope event. This young lady pushed through every challenge thrown at her and I hope you join us for her story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: