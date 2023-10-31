Are there any laws about securing your dog in the car while driving?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Tuesday was asked, “I know there are plenty of laws on the books when it comes to governing child restraints. Are there any rules to restraining your dog in the car?”

“This is a great question because I take my two girls just about everywhere,” he said.

Trooper Steve said there is no Florida law specific to restraining your pet in your car while driving, meaning Florida is not saying your dog needs a seatbelt.

“However, there are plenty of steps you should be taking to eliminate the distractions in the vehicle, and make sure your dog is safe. There are many fasteners available to where you can clip your dog into a seat, preventing them from moving around,” he said.

Florida law does indicate that a person can be charged with animal cruelty if they left their dog in a vehicle that is too hot.

“Most of this stuff is obvious, but what drives me crazy is when I see someone’s dog on their lap while driving. Although you cannot be issued a ticket just for that, it can contribute to a crash, and you ultimately be deemed at fault,” he said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: