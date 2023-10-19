Can you be pulled over in Florida for having disabled parking decal hanging from mirror?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Why are disabled people allowed to hang their parking decal on their mirror while driving? Are they excluded from the law?”

Trooper Steve said perhaps the better question is, “Are drivers with a disabled parking placard allowed to keep it hanging from their rearview mirror?”

Florida law is pretty clear when it comes to the dos and don’ts of disabled parking.

“That includes everything from having a valid identification on you and how you can apply for that decal,” Trooper Steve said.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle also indicates that a disabled parking placard can be an obstruction to a driver’s view.

“Removing your placard is required when your vehicle is in motion,” he said. “A lot of drivers may think this isn’t a big deal, but a 12-inch by 4-inch sign that is less than 2 feet from your face will cause a visual obstruction while operating your car.”

Trooper Steve said the obstruction poses many dangers, including not being able to see a pedestrian or another vehicle.

“At the discretion of law enforcement, you can receive a ticket for obstructing your view while driving,” he added.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

