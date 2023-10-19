Traffic shift on I-4 makes way for ‘Beyond the Ultimate’ construction near SeaWorld

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A traffic shift completed early Thursday on Interstate 4 in Orange County will give workers more space for construction just south of SeaWorld Orlando, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Westbound traffic will now shift around 12 feet toward the median on a temporary stretch of road between Central Florida and Daryl Carter parkways, just past SeaWorld. The extra room will be used for drainage and lighting work associated with a yearslong I-4 Beyond the Ultimate project to add new ramps connecting I-4 to Daryl Carter Parkway.

While the traffic shift is expected to be in place until spring 2024, work on the new ramps looks like it could go on until early 2026, according to FDOT.

As part of the project, the Daryl Carter Parkway overpass — between Central Florida Parkway and State Road (S.R.) 535 — will be transformed into a Diverging Diamond Interchange. The interchange will give motorists an alternate route to reach retailers and restaurants in the Lake Buena Vista area. FDOT, I-4 Beyond the Ultimate, Project Info Map, Daryl Carter Parkway

Work on the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway interchange began in November 2022, FDOT’s project website states.

Read further on the I-4 Beyond the Ultimate website.

