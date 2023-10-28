Motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old Ocala man riding a motorcycle through Marion County was killed Saturday upon crashing into a turning pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10 a.m. on SW 60th Avenue at SW 66th Street, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the motorcyclist was traveling south on SW 60th Avenue as the pickup truck traveled north, both approaching SW 66th Street. As the pickup truck turned left to travel west on SW 66th Street, the motorcycle struck the truck’s right side, the report states.

The Ocala man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. He was wearing a helmet in the crash, the report states.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered no injuries, identified as a 63-year-old Belleview man, according to FHP.

