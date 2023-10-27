Florida man dies, engine detaches from car in violent fatal crash

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Florida man was killed and two others were injured Thursday in a Polk County crash that was so violent the engine of one of the vehicles became completely detached, sheriff’s officials said.

The fatal three-vehicle crash occurred on Ewell Road, about a quarter-mile west of Old Highway 37 near Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Holloway, 49, of Plant City, was driving a 2020 Kia Soul west on Ewell Road and crossed over the center line for an unknown reason, sideswiping a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The Kia then struck a silver 2009 Hyundai Sonata with enough force that the Kia’s engine became completely detached, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Holloway was found dead in his car.

The other two drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment, deputies said.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts, according to sheriff’s officials.

Ewell Road was closed in both directions for over three hours.

An investigation is ongoing, but no charges are anticipated, deputies said.