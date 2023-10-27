Driver found dead after crash on SR-408 offramp suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was found dead early Friday after a crash on State Road 408 in Orange County, but deputies said it appears the driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound before the wreck.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on eastbound S.R. 408 offramp to Dean Road.

Orange County deputies were called to the crash but learned that the driver had been shot.

According to sheriff’s officials, preliminary findings show there was a single-vehicle wreck that appears to have happened after the driver sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Earlier, authorities told News 6 that they were investigating an “accidental discharge” of a gun, but the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the driver’s official cause of death.

The crash and shooting prompted a large law enforcement presence on S.R. 408.

No other details have been released.