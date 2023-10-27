Othal Wallace sentenced to 30 years in prison for manslaughter of Daytona Beach officer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Othal Wallace, who shot and killed a Daytona Beach police officer, will spend the next 30 years in prison, after a judge handed down a sentence Friday.

On trial for first-degree murder, Wallace was convicted last month on a lesser charge in the slaying of Daytona Beach police Officer Jason Raynor in 2021.

During the trial, Wallace told Clay County jurors he feared for his life after Raynor questioned him about a stolen car that was similar to his. Prosecutors argued Raynor was doing his job, and that Wallace didn’t comply, which led to the fatal altercation.

“We are unbelievably grateful for the jury’s work and consideration and rejection of an offense that would result in the death penalty,” said Tim Pribisco, Wallace’s attorney.

Thirty years in prison was the maximum sentence Wallace faced.

Wallace’s lawyers filed a motion earlier this month requesting a sentence lower than the minimum and claimed Wallace was doing nothing wrong when Raynor questioned him moments before the shooting.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood reacted following Wallace’s verdict, calling his conviction disappointing.

“This is a slap in the face to not only the Daytona Beach Police Department, it’s a slap in the face to anyone who puts their uniform on and goes to work,” Chitwood said.