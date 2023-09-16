WATCH LIVE: Jury returns for day 2 of deliberations in murder trial for accused cop killer Othal Wallace

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – After jurors did not reach a verdict Friday in the murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in 2021, deliberations continue Saturday morning.

The jurors deliberated until 10 p.m. Friday, returning to the Clay County courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Othal Wallace faces the death penalty if convicted of the murder of Officer Jason Raynor, who was shot in June 2021 while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

During day one of the deliberations, the jury had several questions regarding legal detainment, concealed carry and whether it is lawful for an officer to physically restrain a citizen as a form of detainment.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Closing arguments wrapped Thursday after another day of testimony, including Wallace who took the stand and was the defense’s only witness.

Prosecutors said that on June 23, 2021, Raynor was acting lawfully when trying to question Wallace. The defense argued that the interaction ended with Wallace shooting Raynor in self-defense.

The jury — comprised of nine women and six men — will receive instructions for deliberations on Friday morning.

[LIVE COVERAGE BELOW]

Wallace’s trial is happening in Clay County after his defense team argued it would be difficult to find an impartial jury in Volusia County because of how much coverage the case has received.

Raynor, who had been with the Daytona Beach Police Department for about three years, was rushed to Halifax Health in grave condition after he was shot in the head. He had remained in critical condition following surgery until officials said on Aug. 17 that he died as the result of his injuries. Raynor was laid to rest on Aug. 23 and a tribute that took place across Volusia County.

Daytona Beach police honor fallen officer Jason Raynor

Wallace was arrested in a multi-state manhunt 56 hours after the shooting.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: