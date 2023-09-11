Murder trial to begin for Othal Wallace, man accused of fatally shooting Daytona Beach officer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a Daytona Beach police officer in 2021 is set to begin Monday in Clay County.

Opening statements could begin as early as 9 a.m. in the trial for Othal Wallace. He would face the death penalty if convicted of the murder of Officer Jason Raynor, who was shot in June 2021 while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

A jury — comprised of nine women and six men — was seated Friday afternoon.

Wallace’s trial is happening in Clay County after his defense team argued it would be difficult to find an impartial jury in Volusia County because of how much coverage the case has received.

Raynor, who had been with the Daytona Beach Police Department for about three years, was rushed to Halifax Health in grave condition after he was shot in the head. He had remained in critical condition following surgery until officials said on Aug. 17 that he died as the result of his injuries. Raynor was laid to rest on Aug. 23 and a tribute that took place across Volusia County.

Daytona Beach police honor fallen officer Jason Raynor

Wallace was arrested in a multi-state manhunt 56 hours after the shooting.

His defense team is expected to argue that Wallace shot Raynor in self-defense. The state will argue Raynor was acting lawfully when he approached Wallace to question him about a possibly stolen car.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: