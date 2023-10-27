18-year-old killed in Volusia County crash with semi on I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old Daytona Beach man was killed early Friday in a crash with a semitruck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 273.

According to an FHP crash report, the 18-year-old was traveling north when he ran off the roadway and struck the back of a stopped semi on the right shoulder.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The semitruck driver, a 48-year-old Michigan man, was uninjured. The FHP report did not state why the semi was stopped on the side of the interstate.

An investigation is ongoing.

